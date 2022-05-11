Corporation to develop 85 parks, 28 playgrounds

Some of the parks, being developed as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, are set to be inaugurated this week

The fountain comes alive at the park maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation at V.G.P Layout in Palavakkam. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Some of the parks, being developed as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, are set to be inaugurated this week

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop 85 parks and 28 playgrounds in various parts of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said large parks such as Mint Flyover Park in Royapuram and Madi Poonga on Ibrahim Street in Royapuram zone will be developed by October. Work has started on 25 parks and 14 playgrounds under Singara Chennai 2.0. In addition, 60 parks and 14 playgrounds have been taken up under capital work, said Mr. Bedi.

Work has started in parks such as Madi Poonga at an estimated cost of ₹1.83 crore. The Mint Flyover park in Royapuram zone will have children’s play area and several attractions at an estimated cost of ₹4.25 crore. The park is expected to become a major attraction in north Chennai.

Three parks in Tiruvottiyur zone, including Anna Park in Kathivakkam, MRF Park in Wimco Nagar and Mayor Shanmuganar Park will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹1.75 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0.

Manali zone will get two parks in Thulasi Nagar and Gokulam Street. Eight parks in Madhavaram zone will be developed in Puzhal on Ambattur-Red Hills Road, Thangal Karai Salai, Padmavathy Nagar, Birla Avenue in Kathirvedu, Satyamoorthy Avenue Cooperative Society Service Road, Assisi Nagar Ninth Street, Padmagiri Nagar and B.P. Nagar.

One park in Ambattur, two parks in Valasaravakkam, one park in Adyar, two in Perungudi and three in Sholinganallur have been taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0.

The largest playground to be developed under Singara Chennai 2.0 is located in front of the CMDA Truck Terminal in Madhavaram. Subramaniam Colony in Velachery will get a children’s play area.

The Corporation will develop a park on the Open Space Reservation land in K.P. Park tenements developed for resettled residents at an estimated cost of ₹1.95 crore. A sensory park for the benefit of people with disabilities will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹1.1 crore in Shakthi Nagar Main Road in Valasaravakkam zone.

Another sensory park will be developed in Kottur Garden First Cross Street in Adyar zone. Some of the parks will be inaugurated this week.