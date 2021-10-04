Chennai

Corporation restores 180 waterbodies

The Greater Chennai Corporation has restored 180 waterbodies in the city ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

After the 2015 floods, about 210 waterbodies were identified for restoration and desilting to improve water storage.

This year, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru announced that 50 additional waterbodies would be renovated to improve storage of rainwater in Chennai. The work is expected to be completed in three years. A total of ₹200 crore has been earmarked for this. Officials said the development of infrastructure to recycle sewage is expected to prevent pollution of stormwater drains and waterbodies.


