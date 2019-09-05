Corporation removes defunct streetlight pole from pavement on Pantheon Road

The civic officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation has removed a defunct street light pole from the footpath near the Old Police Commissioner’s Office on Pantheon Road in Egmore. With snapped cables, the electric pole posed threat to pedestrians.

The action by the civic officials comes after The Hindu Downtown, dated August 4, wrote on the plight of pedestrians. Civic officials removed the defunct pole and cables on it. “ Due to continuous movement of vehicles on the stretch, most of the walkers prefer to walk on the footpath. We are happy that the Corporation acted quickly in removing the defunct pole,” said S. Prakash, a resident in Egmore.

Hundreds of pedestrians use the stretch to reach various places including Egmore railway station, Chindratripet market, government eye hospital. The stretch also connects key bridges like Gandhi -Irwin flyover with the railway station in Egmore.