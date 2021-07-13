Chennai

Corporation officials caution T. Nagar traders

J. Radhakrishnan inspecting shops in T. Nagar on Monday night.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspected Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar here on Monday night and advised traders’ association to engage volunteers to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Following reports of crowding in the commercial hub, a team of officials, led by Dr. Radhakrishnan, conducted a surprise inspection in the evening. The officials stressed the need for traders’ cooperation to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 in Chennai.

The traders’ association on Monday agreed to take more steps to support the Greater Chennai Corporation staff and the police in promoting COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Suresh Kumar, Inspector, R1 Mambalam police station, Corporation sanitary officer Sreenivasan, corporation sanitary inspector Prabhu, Ranganathan Street Association joint secretary Sheraffuddin, treasurer Kasin, and secretary Shahul Hameed accompanied Dr. Radhakrishnan. The officials advised them to follow standard operating procedures.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 12:47:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/corporation-officials-caution-t-nagar-traders/article35291365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY