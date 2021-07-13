Corporation officials caution T. Nagar traders

Officials conduct surprise inspection

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inspected Ranganathan Street in T. Nagar here on Monday night and advised traders’ association to engage volunteers to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Following reports of crowding in the commercial hub, a team of officials, led by Dr. Radhakrishnan, conducted a surprise inspection in the evening. The officials stressed the need for traders’ cooperation to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 in Chennai.

The traders’ association on Monday agreed to take more steps to support the Greater Chennai Corporation staff and the police in promoting COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Suresh Kumar, Inspector, R1 Mambalam police station, Corporation sanitary officer Sreenivasan, corporation sanitary inspector Prabhu, Ranganathan Street Association joint secretary Sheraffuddin, treasurer Kasin, and secretary Shahul Hameed accompanied Dr. Radhakrishnan. The officials advised them to follow standard operating procedures.