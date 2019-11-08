Chennai

Corporation gets award for social innovation

Chennai Corporation received an award for social innovation displayed as part of its smart city mission projects. The award was given by Governance Now, a public policy organisation.

Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Works) Mantri Govinda Rao, who received the award in Delhi, said the award was for accelerating transition towards a sustainable city through projects like Namma Chennai App and smart classrooms.

