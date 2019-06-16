Chennai Corporation finalises fine amount for shops using banned plastics

Starting Monday, the Chennai Corporation will start cracking down on establishments to prevent use, store and distribute banned plastic items. It will impose a fine up to ₹1 lakh on violators.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash approved the fine amount on Friday. “We have sent a circular to all the zones. The conservancy inspector, sanitary inspector and junior engineer in all wards will conduct raids on Monday,” said an official.

According to the new provisions, the fine will be for four categories. In the first category, the maximum fine for storage, supply, transport, sale and distribution of use and throwaway plastics will be ₹1 lakh for owners of industrial units committing the offence for the third time. The fine for first-time violation in any industrial unit is ₹25,000. The unit will have to pay a fine of ₹50,000 if the offence is committed a second time. The trade licence will be cancelled for violations recorded for the fourth time.

For the second category, commercial establishments of area more than 1,000 sq ft and shops in malls, textile shops, supermarkets, theatres, kalyana mandapam, air-conditioned hotels and restaurants will pay a minimum fine of ₹10,000.

The fine for a shop in a mall will be ₹15,000 if the violation is recorded for the second time. The fine for a violation recorded for the third time in a mall will be ₹20,000.

The third category of shops covered in the circular includes commercial establishments of area ranging from 101 sq ft to 1,000 sq ft. This includes grocery shops and pharmacy.

The fine amount is ₹1,000 for the first offence, ₹2,000 for the second offence and ₹5,000 for the third offence. Civic officials will cancel the trade licence for the fourth offence in both cases.

Street vendors

The fourth category covers street vendors, with a fine amount of ₹100 for the first offence, ₹200 for the second offence and ₹500 for the third one.

“We will take action as per provisions of the Street Vendors Act for the fourth offence,” said an official.

Officials will not impose fine on residents who use banned plastics.