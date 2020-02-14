Corpn. to demolish conventional cremation sheds

The Chennai Corporation has started work on demolishing conventional cremation sheds to prevent pollution in residential areas and avoid conflict between communities in the city.

The city continues to have conventional cremation sheds in 150 burial grounds.

Many residents have reportedly been demanding the conventional method, refusing to use technologies such as gasifier for cremation. Residents have staged protests in many added areas such as Sholinganallur, Manali, Madhavaram and Tiruvottiyur, officials said.

Following a dispute, the Corporation Council had passed a resolution to demolish a conventional cremation shed in ward 196 of the Sholinganallur zone.

Many residents of areas such as Injambakkam, Vettuvankeni, Akkarai, Sholinganallur, Panaiyur and Utthandi have been using the facility, causing pollution in residential areas. The Injambakkam panchayat had constructed a conventional cremation shed in 2006. After the merger of the panchayat with the city, the Corporation developed a gasifier in the 5.43-acre burial ground in 2016. But most residents continue to use the conventional cremation shed.

Now civic officials have requested residents to report pollution caused in residential areas by conventional cremation sheds. “Residents can call helpline 1913 to report pollution by conventional cremation sheds,” said an official. However, a few residents said the Corporation should also have alternatives such as conventional facilities to cope with emergency situations, when modern technology fails. The Corporation has also been modernising cremation facilities with support from NGOs. But cooperation from residents in added areas for using modern technology for cremation remains a challenge, officials said.