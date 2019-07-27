Corpn.: no waste to be sent to dumpyards after Dec. 2020

Chennai Corporation has permitted 18 firms to start biodegradable waste processing services for onsite home composting.

The civic body has also permitted 12 firms to recycle non-biodegradable waste generated by residents and traders. At least 4,000 locations across the city will soon get decentralised waste processing facilities of the Corporation, offering services free of cost. However, the 30 private agencies will offer waste processing services for a fee.

“We are planning to stop dumping waste in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur by December 2020. All biodegradable waste will be processed onsite. Non-biodegradable waste will be recycled. The waste sent to the dumpyards will be reduced by 90% before the onset of the monsoon next year,” said an official.

Concerted efforts

Chennai Corporation generates 5,200 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day in the 15 zones covering 426 sq km of the city. The civic body has developed waste processing facilities in parks, playgrounds, burial grounds and OSR lands, for handling 650 tonnes of waste every day.

Priyadharshini, founder of Waste Winn Foundation, a wet waste processing firm in Triplicane, said they had started offering waste processing services for 13 apartment complexes. “The charges range from ₹50,000 per month for an apartment complex of 1,300 households to ₹5,000 for an apartment complex of 100 households,” said Ms. Priyadharshini. The firms will offer services for one year.

In addition to the private agencies, micro-composting centres have been proposed at 28 locations. “We will also develop facilities to generate bio CNG from waste at three locations. A dry waste incinerator will be developed in Manali to process 10 tonnes. In Kodungaiyur, another facility to process 50 tonnes of waste will be developed shortly,” said an official.