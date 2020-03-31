Corpn. issues passes to 92 persons to move out of city

The Chennai Corporation has issued passes for 92 persons, permitting them to move out of the city for medical reasons, marriages and funerals, during the lockdown. As many as 457 persons had applied for passes, said a civic official.

A large number of people were found applying for the passes at Ripon Buildings on Tuesday. Most of the applications were rejected as officials were asked to prevent crowding on the highways. “As many as 457 persons applied for the passes. A total of 92 persons were permitted to move out of the city,” said an official of Chennai Corporation.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash has delegated powers to zonal officials to prevent crowding in Ripon Buildings.

“All the requests for passes within Chennai city for vehicles and persons for already fixed marriages, funerals, medical needs shall be given by zonal officers. They will reject frivolous and ineligible cases. Only those which are genuine will be considered.”

For any movement outside Chennai and within Tamil Nadu, the Regional Deputy Commissioners are empowered, subject to proper checking of documents. Out of the State movement for the above instance shall only be handled by Corporation Commissioner. “And all such permissions should include conditions like safety protocols. The person should carry the permission letter," said Mr. Prakash.

Chennai Corporation has launched helpline 8939631500 for south Chennai and helpline 9445477658 for residents of north Chennai.

Chennai Corporation has given accommodation for 4,240 persons from other countries such as Nepal, Iraq and Sri Lanka and States such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

South Chennai Deputy Commissioner Alby John Varghese led a team of officials who supplied food to the persons from other States and neighbouring countries. On Tuesday, IAS officials served lunch to migrant labourers from Odisha who were accommodated at Gurunanak College in Velachery. Around 375 migrant labourers were shifted from Narasingapuram area in Maduvinkarai to Gurunanak College by GCC and the police.