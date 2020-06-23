Coronavirus | Tally crosses 1,000 in 11 Chennai zones

Eleven zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation have registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases.

Royapuram continues to report the highest number of cases. But the largest number of influenza like illness (ILI) cases were reported at the fever clinics in Tondiarpet on Tuesday.

Officials said the case mortality rate was 1.46% on Tuesday. The case mortality rate was 1.47% on Monday.

The Corporation on Tuesday screened 39,673 residents at 532 locations and identified 2,121 ILI patients. The civic body has tested all the patients for COVID-19. Results are awaited. Residents want the Corporation to announce test results the same day as was being done by private laboratories.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the results of the tests would be released in 24 hours. “We have restricted 90% mobility. This will prevent the spread,” said Mr. Prakash.

Pointing to the increase in testing, Mr. Prakash said the civic body had tested 2.35 lakh residents. “Over 85% of the residents have been tested in government facilities. At least 30,000 patients have been cured in the city,” said Mr. Prakash.

At a press meet, Mr. Prakash said the lockdown had led to a stable condition with no clusters in the city. “We have developed the largest COVID-19 care centre at Athipet. The centre will have 5,000 beds. Doctors and paramedics will also get accommodation in the centre. At present, the city has 7,000 vacancies in care centres. Over 3,200 patients have been admitted in care centres. Of the 55 COVID-19 care centres, 12 had admitted patients," he said.

“We have decided to develop the COVID-19 care centres in Anna University without taking over the Hostel," he said.

The civic body received alerts of violations by those on home quarantine using a software and sent messages to 15,000 residents about violations. “The count of violations has reduced. Over 95% of the violations of home quarantine are made for buying essential commodities. We have posted 4,500 focus volunteers to buy essential commodities for home quarantined residents,” said Mr. Prakash.

E-commerce delivery hit

Meanwhile, there were complaints that essential services, particularly delivery by e-commerce sites, had been disrupted in a few areas. Officials said vehicles carrying the goods of e-commerce sites for delivery did not have e-passes.

Twenty-one vehicles were seized on Tuesday. The representatives of the companies were asked by the police to get permission online.

When the representatives visited the government offices for getting permission on Tuesday, one of their vehicles was seized. Although online services had been permitted during lockdown, their representatives were not able to get passes.

Similarly, police prevented Union Government employees from reaching offices, said an official of the GST.

Lack of coordination among the police, the Corporation and e-governance officials was said to be the reason for the confusion over e-passes.