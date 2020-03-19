Coronavirus | Koyambedu market to function as usual

The Koyambedu wholesale market will be functioning as usual in the city. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which manages the wholesale market, has denied rumours of the market having been closed.

In a press statement, CMDA Member-Secretary D. Karthikeyan assured the public that the Koyambedu market would be functioning regularly. Requesting the public and traders not to believe rumours that the market has been closed in view of the COVID 19 threat, Mr. Karthikeyan warned that stern action would be taken against those spreading such false news among the public.

Meanwhile, the Koyambedu wholesale market saw a dip in sales by nearly 30% since Tuesday following rumours that the market would be closed.

However, officials of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee (MMC) and Greater Chennai Corporation clarified that the market would continue to function normally.

Officials of Koyambedu MMC said vehicles entering the market, particularly from the other States, were disinfected. Visitors and labourers were distributed with masks and soaps.

Following traders’ demand, the MMC is considering setting up screening facilities near the entry points of the market. On an average, the market receives nearly one lakh visitors to the three sections — flowers, fruits and vegetable markets — daily.

But, this dropped to about 60,000 visitors on Wednesday. While this could be partly because of good yields in other States, rumours that the market was shut down also led to decrease in footfall, said P. Sukumar of Koyambedu Vegetables, Fruits and Flowers Merchant Association.

Even those who visited the market bought more than usual quantity to stock up supplies. Small traders from neighbouring places such as Arakkonam, Chengalpattu and Arani have also stopped visiting the market as they source vegetables from the nearby farmers due to good yields, he said.

Though prices of many vegetables such as tomatoes and cabbage remained low within ₹15-₹20 per kg in the wholesale market, there was a drop in sales. However, traders note that the prices may begin to escalate after two weeks.

Similarly, sales in the fruits market too saw a drop by 20%-30% due to rumours on social media. S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association, said prices of fruits such as sapota and watermelons have dropped to ₹25 and ₹15 a kg respectively due to increase in arrivals and less takers. The cost of many fruits has dropped by 20%. “We conducted an awareness programme on COVID-19 for labourers and distributed pamphlets and soaps. We have requested the MMC authorities to increase timing of garbage clearance and set up screening facilities,” he added.