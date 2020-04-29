Coronavirus | Disinfect establishments twice a day, says Chennai Corporation

The Greater Chennai Corporation said all establishments which have been permitted to function should be sanitized and disinfected twice a day.

In the city, State and Central government offices, private establishments which have sought permission, banks and shops selling essentials are among those which have been functioning through the lockdown.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, in a statement, said establishments which were open and functioning should be disinfected twice a day and all employees should compulsorily wear masks. These establishments have been directed to ensure that physical distancing is maintained and employees wash their hands regularly. After every use, ATMs should be sanitized, the GCC has directed.

Functioning establishments have been asked to have a team of people in charge of disinfecting the space.

Details regarding the number of employees working as well as measures taken to disinfect and sanitize the premises has to be provided to the Corporation before May 1, the Commissioner said. Officials from the Health Department are expected to carry out inspections of these premises as well.

The Corporation warned violators will be penalised.