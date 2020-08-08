Coronavirus | Chennai Corporation plans to close Ritchie Street after traders test positive

In order to isolate infected vendors, a batch of tests will be conducted today

Owing to a rise in the number of traders testing positive for COVID-19, the Greater Chennai Corporation may close the Chintadripet Ritchie Street Radio Market, which has been attracting a large number of customers.

The electronic market is the largest in the State, with over 3,000 shops selling a wide range of electronic goods and spare parts. Due to the promotion of online classes and online facilities during the pandemic, the demand for electronic devices increased in the market, causing both people in the city and from other districts to throng the commercial hub.

Civic officials said traders had started testing positive, increasing the risk of the virus spreading to buyers.

“Eight traders have tested positive at a screening camp. They are asymptomatic. This is a cause of concern,” an official said. In addition to the eight, many others who tested in private laboratories on their own had also tested positive. Such traders have been categorised as residents of zones where their residences are located. According to sources, a total of 23 persons have tested positive so far.

After the Corporation sealed a number of shops as their owners tested positive, at least 600 others have agreed to undergo testing at Corporation facilities. “Initially, most traders were reluctant and scared to get tested. Whenever sanitary inspectors visited shops, they close up and leave the area. So most of them and their employees are yet to be tested,” an official said.

“Buyers are likely to spread the disease to other districts. We have to take preventive measures. We are worried about the possibility of another cluster similar to the one at Koyambedu market,” an official said.

Increase in turnover

Many shops have reported an increase in turnover after the pandemic because of rising demand for electronic devices. Buyers from Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have also been visiting the market in large numbers, increasing the risk of COVID-19 spread, officials said.

On Saturday, civic officials are planning to conduct another round of testing in the area to isolate traders who have been infected. The Corporation has collected 900 to 1,000 samples in each of the market areas to detect and isolate cases more efficiently.

“Domestic spread has been reduced. We will focus on traders. Traders in the market for automobile spares in Pudupet will also be tested on Saturday,” an official said.