Contributions pour in for relief funds

Contributions are pouring into the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and PM-CARES from different quarters of society.

One such initiative is from the members of the Indian Forest Service Association, Tamil Nadu chapter, who have decided to contribute their one day salary to the CM’s Public Relief Fund to combat Covid-19.

There have been contributions from banks. Close to 2,56,000 employees of the State Bank of India have decided to contribute two days’ salary, about ₹100 crore, to the PM-CARES.

Last Week, the SBI had committed 0.25% of its annual profit for financial year 2019-20 as part of its corporate social responsibility activities to fight COVID-19. SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said: “This is the time where we all need to combat this battle of COVID-19 outbreak with united efforts.”

The Sundaram Finance and its associate companies of the TVS Group have contributed ₹20 crore towards COVID-19 relief fund. The amount was equally split between the PM CARES Fund and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Torrent Group announced its support of ₹100 crore. A release said that while ₹50 crore would be contributed to the PM–CARES fund, another ₹50 crore would be donated for various other initiatives.

Meanwhile, Kansai Nerolac has announced that the company will supply paint to transform the college hospital’s 50,000 sq. m. COVID-19 isolation ward. Over 1,200 litres of paint had been donated tos the new ward which would house over 400 beds.