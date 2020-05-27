Chennai

Consumers can now book LPG refills on WhatsApp

A company source said since many consumers were comfortable using the messaging application on their smart phones, the company was offering this option too.

Bharat Gas consumers can now book their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills through WhatsApp, with the company launching the facility across the country.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 53 lakh consumers using Bharat Gas.

A company source said since many consumers were comfortable using the messaging application on their smart phones, the company was offering this option too.

Consumers can save the BPCL Smartline number, 1800224344 on their mobiles and send a “Hi” message from their registered mobile number.

To book a refill, they have to send “Book” or “1” and they will get confirmation of the booking.

IOC and Hindustan

Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation already are offering refill booking facility through WhatsApp.

“About 10% of consumers use WhatsApp, 80% use the integrated voice response system (IVRS), around 4% use the company website and the rest still call up the gas agencies to make bookings,” said a source in the Indian Oil Corporation.

“It is a choice given to the customer. We have never looked at this as an opportunity to reduce cost. And as such WhatsApp is used by a specific segment and the bookings are very low,” added a senior official.

An oil industry source explained that the advantage for consumers switching over to WhatsApp booking is that they need not spend on a local call required to book over IVRS and the response from the oil company is almost immediate.

“Sometimes due to network congestion, the text message response is delayed. But on WhatsApp that is not there,” said an industry source.

The WhatsApp number for Indane gas consumers is 7588888824 and for HP Gas it is +91 92222 01122.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:52:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/consumers-can-now-book-lpg-refills-on-whatsapp/article31690675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY