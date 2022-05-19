Consumer court upholds award of compensation to train passenger

Southern Railway asked to pay ₹10.60 lakh compensation to the passenger

Southern Railway asked to pay ₹10.60 lakh compensation to the passenger

The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TNSCDRC), Chennai, has confirmed the order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum of North Chennai, asking the Southern Railway to pay compensation of ₹10.60 lakh to S.C. Mariappan of Mylapore who suffered injuries after falling from a moving train.

The district consumer forum awarded the compensation based on an appeal by Mr. Mariappan on April 7, 2014, against which the Southern Railway moved the TNSCDRC.

Passing the orders confirming the compensation, Justice R. Subbiah and member R. Venkataperumal of TNSCDRC stated that the Southern Railway should pay the compensation to Mr. Mariappan.

Mr. Mariappan and his cousin Muthukrishnan boarded the Nellai Express (6120) at Rajapalayam to go to Secunderabad on an open ticket. The travel ticket examiner (TTE) Haridoss initially told them that they would be allotted berths in a reserved coach. However, when they reached the coach, the TTE asked them to alight from the train. As the train started moving, the two passengers said they would get down at the next station. But the TTE allegedly pushed them out. Mr. Mariappan sustained injuries and Mr. Muthukrishnan fell unconscious. Both the passengers were rushed to the Railway Hospital and later shifted to the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital. Mr. Mariappan had to spend more than ₹10 lakh on treatment.

Mr. Mariappan filed a case seeking compensation from the Southern Railway. The consumer forum ordered the Southern Railway to pay ₹9.60 lakh as compensation for treatment along with ₹1 lakh for the loss of income leading to mental agony.