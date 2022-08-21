Construction worker electrocuted in Porur

Special Correspondent August 21, 2022 18:23 IST

A 24-year-old construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site located on Mount Poonamallee High Road near Porur on Saturday night. The SRMC police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official of SRMC Station said Azeed Hansda, a native of West Bengal, was working as a construction worker at an apartment on Mount-Poonamallee High Road. The 24-year-old attempted to switch on the motor to pump water for construction activities when he suffered electric shock and was killed on the spot.