Construction worker electrocuted in Porur
A 24-year-old construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site located on Mount Poonamallee High Road near Porur on Saturday night. The SRMC police have filed a case and are investigating.
A police official of SRMC Station said Azeed Hansda, a native of West Bengal, was working as a construction worker at an apartment on Mount-Poonamallee High Road. The 24-year-old attempted to switch on the motor to pump water for construction activities when he suffered electric shock and was killed on the spot.
