Chennai

Construction worker electrocuted in Porur

A 24-year-old construction worker was electrocuted at a construction site located on Mount Poonamallee High Road near Porur on Saturday night. The SRMC police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official of SRMC Station said Azeed Hansda, a native of West Bengal, was working as a construction worker at an apartment on Mount-Poonamallee High Road. The 24-year-old attempted to switch on the motor to pump water for construction activities when he suffered electric shock and was killed on the spot.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
apartments
construction and property
accident (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2022 6:26:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/construction-worker-electrocuted-in-porur/article65793996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY