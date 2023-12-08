Construction site cave-in | Rescue team retrieves body of one victim

December 08, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - CHENNAI

A rescue team involved in a search operation for two persons who were trapped at a construction site that caved in on Monday (December 4, 2023), managed to retrieve the body of one of the victims, S. Naresh, on Friday (December 8) morning.

The construction site located on Five Furlong Road near Velachery suddenly caved in due to heavy rains on Monday morning caused due to Cyclone Michaung.

A senior police official of the City Police confirming the news, said the body of Naresh, who was working as an attendant at a fuel pumping station, was retrieved, and has been sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Once the post-mortem is completed, the body would be handed over to the family, he added.

Regarding the retrieval of the body of R. Jeyaseelan, the construction engineer who was also trapped in the collapse, the police official said that as he was believed to have been inside a container at the construction site and the container tipped over, retrieval of the body was taking time.