Construction of promenade along north Chennai beach front to begin in two weeks, says Minister

November 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on the construction of a promenade along the beach in north Chennai will begin in two weeks.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the project would prevent pollution of North Chennai beaches. Currently, dumping of solid waste along the beach had been reported in many localities. “Work along the Kasimedu beach will begin by the end of this month. Visitors will be able to walk to Tiruvottiyur from Kasimedu once the project is completed,” he said.

The promenade will cover a stretch of 5 km along the north Chennai beach. In addition to seafood zones, it will have a plaza, children’s play area, sculpture garden, urban gym, broadwalk, gazebos, and toilets. The Kasimedu portion will be over 1 km and will be completed in six months, while the Tiruvottiyur section will be over 2 km. “The Tiruvottiyur section will have a more holistic design. The project has been designed based on the traffic volume and residential population. It has been designed to attract tourists,” an official said.

Both portions will be linked and visitors will be able to take a stroll along the stretch from Kasimedu to Tiruvottiyur. The project, however, will not have a cycling track in north Chennai. A cycling track has been proposed only in south Chennai beaches.

Encroachments along the project area have been identified. The Revenue Department will remove structures on some stretches shortly. After encroachment clearance, the work on boardwalk in Tiruvottiyur is expected to begin. Officials said the project would be executed without disrupting any oil pipelines along the stretch of national highways in the area.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the work on the construction of five bus stands in north Chennai areas would also begin shortly. “R.K. Nagar, Kolathur, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Mullai Nagar will get bus stands. There will be two in Kolathur,” he added.