HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of promenade along north Chennai beach front to begin in two weeks, says Minister

The promenade will cover a stretch of 5 km along the shoreline, running from Kasimedu to Tiruvottiyur. Planned amenities include a children’s play area, sculpture garden, urban gym and broadwalk

November 19, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Encroachments along the project area have been identified and removal is expected to begin shortly.

Encroachments along the project area have been identified and removal is expected to begin shortly. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Work on the construction of a promenade along the beach in north Chennai will begin in two weeks.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the project would prevent pollution of North Chennai beaches. Currently, dumping of solid waste along the beach had been reported in many localities. “Work along the Kasimedu beach will begin by the end of this month. Visitors will be able to walk to Tiruvottiyur from Kasimedu once the project is completed,” he said.

The promenade will cover a stretch of 5 km along the north Chennai beach. In addition to seafood zones, it will have a plaza, children’s play area, sculpture garden, urban gym, broadwalk, gazebos, and toilets. The Kasimedu portion will be over 1 km and will be completed in six months, while the Tiruvottiyur section will be over 2 km. “The Tiruvottiyur section will have a more holistic design. The project has been designed based on the traffic volume and residential population. It has been designed to attract tourists,” an official said.

Both portions will be linked and visitors will be able to take a stroll along the stretch from Kasimedu to Tiruvottiyur. The project, however, will not have a cycling track in north Chennai. A cycling track has been proposed only in south Chennai beaches.

Encroachments along the project area have been identified. The Revenue Department will remove structures on some stretches shortly. After encroachment clearance, the work on boardwalk in Tiruvottiyur is expected to begin. Officials said the project would be executed without disrupting any oil pipelines along the stretch of national highways in the area.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the work on the construction of five bus stands in north Chennai areas would also begin shortly. “R.K. Nagar, Kolathur, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Mullai Nagar will get bus stands. There will be two in Kolathur,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.