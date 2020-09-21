Construction of bridge across Pulicat lake begins

Residents of the Pasiyavaram, Rahmath Nagar, Edamanikuppam, Edamanikuppam Colony, Vairavankuppam and Sathankuppam fishing hamlets finally have a reason to rejoice. The construction of a two-lane bridge, which will let them cross Pulicat lake safely, has begun.
Though funds were sanctioned as early as 2007-08, environmental clearance for the 1.33 km-long bridge was obtained only in November 2018.
“Since the island is located in the middle of a reserve forest, the various clearances took time. The contractor also has a lot of stipulations to follow during construction. We will ensure that they are implemented,” an official said. It will take two years to complete the project and will cost ₹18.20 crore. “This is a moment that many of us will remember. It will help around 5,000 residents, who are cut off from the mainland,” said Malathi Saravanan, president, Pulicat panchayat.
Due to the lack of a bridge, children coming to schools on the mainland usually waded through water. During monsoon, this would not be possible.
“Not many can afford to take boats. For all needs, including reaching hospitals, we need a bridge,” said Durai Mahendran, a resident of Pulicat.
