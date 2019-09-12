Constable placed under suspension in Coimbatore for harassing woman

Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, on Tuesday suspended a police constable on the charges of stalking and verbally harassing a 36-year-old woman at Kovilpalayam.

According to police, K. Prabakaran , a head constable at Mettupalayam police station, who was on deputation as the driver of the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Periyanaickenpalayam station, stopped a woman driving a two-wheeler near Idigarai on Tuesday evening and began using lewd language to describe her appearance.

As she left the spot, Prabakaran proceeded to stalk her and entered a shop along with her.

Following this, the lodged a complaint with Kovilpalayam police. However, no case was registered at the Kovilpalayam station, according to the police.

Confirming the suspension order, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Prabakaran.