Constable placed under suspension in Coimbatore for harassing woman

Sujit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, on Tuesday suspended a police constable on the charges of stalking and verbally harassing a 36-year-old woman at Kovilpalayam.
According to police, K. Prabakaran , a head constable at Mettupalayam police station, who was on deputation as the driver of the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Periyanaickenpalayam station, stopped a woman driving a two-wheeler near Idigarai on Tuesday evening and began using lewd language to describe her appearance.
As she left the spot, Prabakaran proceeded to stalk her and entered a shop along with her.
Following this, the lodged a complaint with Kovilpalayam police. However, no case was registered at the Kovilpalayam station, according to the police.
Confirming the suspension order, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against Prabakaran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor