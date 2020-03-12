‘Consider shutdown of theatres, IPL games’

With the Kerala government undertaking a ‘co-ordinated’ effort — including the shutdown of movie theatres — to combat and control the spread of COVID-19, CPI(M)’s Tamil Nadu State secretary K. Balakrishnan has urged the government to take similar steps in the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that theatres, Indian Premier League games and other entertainment events where people congregate in large numbers should be suspended.

“Except for the students writing their public exams, students in other classes should be given leave. Annual exams for primary schools (until Class V) should be cancelled. The State government must discuss possibilities of these measures,” he said. He said the measures were important to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Exhibitors’ Association said that they would follow the State government’s advisory.