Losing even a single tree was not an option for R.A. Puram residents

Last November, stormwater drain work on 2nd Cross Street in Raja Annamalaipuram caused the roots of a tree to be exposed. A few days later, amidst a heavy spell of rain, the tree came crashing down. For the residents of Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association (RAPRA) losing the tree was not an option.

Gardener Palani

“When I saw the tree had almost been uprooted, I immediately informed the office-bearers of RAPRA, who alerted officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation. We were clear that the tree should not be removed as the neighbourhood had already lost a significant number of trees during Cyclone Vardah in 2016. The residents, along with Corporation officials, came up with a plan to put the tree back in its place. First, the branches were chopped and heaps of soil were placed around the roots. Then, iron girders were placed around the tree for support. Though the stormwater drain work continued, the iron girders protected the tree from falling,” says Indubala Ashok, a member of RAPRA.

In three months, the trees showed signs of growth and leaves started sprouting. The Association continues to monitor the progress.

“We believe planting new saplings alone is not enough to increase the green cover in the neighbourhood. We must protect and preserve existing trees too and there’s always a way to do that if residents make a united effort,” she adds.

In May this year, when civic infrastructure development threatened another tree on 2nd Main Road, residents worked with the Corporation again to save it.

The civic body was redoing the pavements on the street and the digging works left the roots exposed. The Association had workers from the Corporation to place soil to cover the roots. A small bund was raised around the tree to prevent loosening of the soil.

“Our gardener Palani deserves credit for planting grass to strengthen the soil. Residents of the house in front of which the tree is located, nurtured the tree and kept an eye on it. Though it was peak summer and we were facing water shortage, the residents took efforts to water it till its put its roots firmly into the ground. The trees in our neighbourhood are cared for by residents whose houses are near the trees so none of them are ignored,” says Indubala.