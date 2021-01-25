Chennai

Conman steals jewellery from elderly woman in Mylapore

A thief diverted the attention of a 65-year-old woman and stole her jewellery in Mylapore on Saturday.

Ravannama is working as a maid in a school off Royapettah High Road. “On Saturday, she was walking near the Valluvar Silai bus stop, when a man came running behind her and asked her to stop,” said G. Prasad, the woman’s son. He said the man reportedly asked her to come and bless his relative’s son and added that she would be compensated for it. He allegedly took her to an apartment complex opposite the bus stop and asked her to wait outside.

“He then told her that the family will gift her a ring and took the ring she was wearing under the pretext of taking measurements. He then came back twice and took her other two rings,” Mr. Prasad said.

However, the man did not return. Realising that she had been duped, Ms. Ravannama alerted her son and he lodged a complaint at the Mylapore police station.

A case was registered, and investigation is on.

