Congress MP lashes out at ruling party’s stance in RS

K. Jayakumar, working president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, on Monday deplored the statement of AIADMK Rajya Sabha member S.R. Balasubramoniyan on his party’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) [which has since become an Act].
Describing Mr. Balasubramoniyan’s defence of his party’s stand as a “matter of shame”, Dr. Jayakumar, who is also the Tiruvallur MP, said that the former, despite being “against the legislation”, voted in favour of the Bill to “please the Modi-Shah regime” at the Centre.
“It is ridiculous for a senior politician of his [Mr. Balasubramoniyan’s] standing in State and Central politics to say that he followed the dictum of a Deputy Secretary from the Secretariat who ordered him to vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which he religiously obeyed,” he added.
