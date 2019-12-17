Chennai

Congress MP lashes out at ruling party’s stance in RS

more-in

Describing Mr. Balasubramoniyan’s defence of his party’s stand as a “matter of shame”, Dr. Jayakumar, who is also the Tiruvallur MP, said that the former, despite being “against the legislation”, voted in favour of the Bill to “please the Modi-Shah regime” at the Centre.

K. Jayakumar, working president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, on Monday deplored the statement of AIADMK Rajya Sabha member S.R. Balasubramoniyan on his party’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) [which has since become an Act].

Describing Mr. Balasubramoniyan’s defence of his party’s stand as a “matter of shame”, Dr. Jayakumar, who is also the Tiruvallur MP, said that the former, despite being “against the legislation”, voted in favour of the Bill to “please the Modi-Shah regime” at the Centre.

“It is ridiculous for a senior politician of his [Mr. Balasubramoniyan’s] standing in State and Central politics to say that he followed the dictum of a Deputy Secretary from the Secretariat who ordered him to vote in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which he religiously obeyed,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 1:26:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/congress-mp-lashes-out-at-ruling-partys-stance-in-rs/article30324437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY