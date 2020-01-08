Congress cadre, protesters clash at Valluvar Kottam

Tension prevailed here on Tuesday after Congress cadres who were protesting against the attack on JNU students, engaged in an argument with another group of protesters at Valluvar Kottam. Congress leader K.S. Alagiri himself came down from the dais and questioned their act.

Youth Congress and National Students’ Union of India organised a protest at Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday evening. Another group comprising students of city colleges, civil right activists and alumni of JNU gathered there and were shouting slogans condemning the Modi government for passing the controversial citizenship law. Even as the protest by the Congress cadre was in progress, the other group took to shouting slogans. Some of the Congress party workers asked them to stop but they did not do so. There was brief of exchange of words between them. and however both sides were pacified.

Speaking at the venue, Secretary of All India Congress Committee, Sanjay Dutt, who is in charge of the party’s Tamil Nadu affairs condemned the attack on the students. He said the country is witnessing undemocratic government and Modi government is stifling the voice of the youth of the country.

Mr. Alagiri said the ruling AIADMK government has committed a blunder in detaining people who had drawn anti-CAA kolams. After their protest was wound up, Mr. Alagiri met the other protesting group and questioned them for raising slogans while the Congress meeting was on. This was followed by heated exchange of words. Mr. Alagiri then along with his men left the venue.

Protesters from the other group claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Triplicane had allowed them to conduct their protest in the same venue every day. Students from IIT Madras, University of Madras and Presidency College conducted protests showing solidarity with other students who are agitating condemning the attack on JNU students.