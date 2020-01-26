Conference for nurses conducted

Gleneagles Global Health City hosted the National Nursing Liver Conference 2020 on Saturday. Over 250 delegates from across the country attended the conference.

According to a press release, the conference focused on the theme “Basic and Advanced Liver Intensive Care- Newer Opportunities for Nurses”. T. Dileep Kumar, president of Indian Nursing Council, inaugurated the conference.

Girdhar Gyani, director general, Association of Healthcare Providers India, said nurses have an important role to play in complex surgeries in general, and those of liver in particular.

Participants were oriented on basic and advanced liver intensive care and refreshed on care concepts and competencies in the care of patients with liver diseases and peri-transplant care, the release said. Among others, K. Ravindranath, founder and chairman of Gleneagles Global Hospitals Group, spoke.