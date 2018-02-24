Conditional nod for festival at beach resort

The Madras High Court on Friday permitted a festival to be organised at a private beach resort in Injambakkam on condition that the live bands and other events organised as part of it should not end up disturbing olive ridley turtles, which nest on the beach between January and April and were sensitive to light and sound.
Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose made it clear that the events should be organised 100 m away from the beach.
Focus of light
They also said the lights should not be focussed towards the beach since it was represented on behalf of public interest litigant Shravan Krishnan, member of Students’ Sea Turtle Conservation Network, that the turtles were sensitive to light.
