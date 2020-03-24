Commuters run to Koyambedu bus terminus to escape lockdown

As the State government prepares for a lockdown from Tuesday evening, thousands of people are rushing to the Dr. MGR bus terminus in Koyambedu to return to their native places.

With the train services fully cancelled from Sunday and not to resume till March 31, the only silver lining for the commuters was the bus transport which would also be stopped from Tuesday evening.

As a result the Koyambedu bus terminus is crowded with anxious commuters wanting to reach their hometown within the State. The sudden surge in commuter population is causing difficulties for the transport department authorities to operate long distance buses in a short span of time.

S. Janani, who stays in a women’s hostel, found it difficult to catch a direct bus to reach her native place in Pudukottai. She said it took more than an hour for her to board a bus at the Koyambedu bus terminus. She also rued that the private buses were charging exorbitant fares.

However, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, in a recorded message, said that adequate arrangements are being made to operate long distance buses to various parts of the State. To compensate for shortage of long distance buses, which were operated minimally on Monday, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses were operated to several destinations including Villupuram, Tindivanam and Tiruchi. More than 100 buses have already been operated for transporting the commuters, he said.

Requesting the commuters not to panic by rushing to the Koyambedu bus terminus, the Transport Minister assured the public that more buses would be operated on Tuesday till 6 p.m.