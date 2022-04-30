Community in MRC Nagar bonds over yoga 

Preeti Gupta, a yoga instructor, on the social benefits of fitness-related gatherings

On May 1, the housekeeping team at Rani Meyyammai Towers, a gated community at MRC Nagar, will take a break from work to focus on their breathing and physical flexibility.

Preeti Gupta, the in-house yoga instructor, would be offering them practical tips to maintain physical and mental discipline. Preeti is a household name at RMT Towers since some months ago, when she conducted a chair yoga session for the security staff. The programme was organised for them because they are glued to their chair.

Children know her as the teacher who conducts free yoga classes and addresses concerns like slouching and lack of concentration.

“There is no better medicine than yoga to heal our body and heart of all things that trouble us, and I am happy to reach out to as many groups in our community as possible,” says Preeti, a resident of the apartment for the last eight years.

She started her yoga journey seven years ago to later settle down to teaching the art. Moving to taking classes on Zoom during the pandemic has found new takers for the art.

“I started a free 21-day challenge where we got together every day — morning and evening — to spend time calming ourselves during the most stressful pandemic times. We started forming a beautiful bond through yoga and it kept us going,” she says.

The pandemic also gave her an opportunity to reinvent herself in how she taught for various age groups. Chair yoga was initiated for senior citizens; facial yoga to bring glow to the skin and help the middle-aged feel youthful; and beach yoga to help the outdoor-oriented people feel the sun and breeze. Spaces like the terrace and park attached to the apartment became new hangouts.

Preeti considers being a part of the apartment community a huge motivating factor. The community also has a fitness trainer and a zumba instructor.

“We have collaborated to offer some initiatives for our residents. That is the beauty of our community as we are not competitors but complement each other,” she says.

Preeti notes that when residents are continuously involved in a fitness activity, it becomes a bonding factor.