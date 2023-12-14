GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committee to finalise and submit report on CM’s health insurance scheme by end of January 2024

The committee visited various hospitals and held discussions with all stakeholders. The draft report is in the final stage of preparation, say official sources

December 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The committee constituted by the State government to streamline the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) will finalise and submit its report to the government by the end of January 2024.

According to official sources, the committee visited various hospitals and held discussions with all stakeholders. The draft report is in the final stage of preparation. It will be finalised before the end of January 2024 and submitted to the government.

On August 22, the government constituted a committee to provide recommendations on steps to be taken to ensure that patients avail treatment through CMCHIS without any difficulty as per their entitlement under the scheme, to improve the performance of public institutions in providing quality care under the scheme and to streamline the process of reimbursement of treatment cost to both public and private hospitals. T. Sundararaman, former executive director, National Health System Resource Centre, New Delhi, is the chairperson of the committee.

The Hindu, in an article published on August 20 — Is Tamil Nadu’s visionary health insurance scheme on track? — reported the various issues faced in the implementation of the scheme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.