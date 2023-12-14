Committee to finalise and submit report on CM’s health insurance scheme by end of January 2024

December 14, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The committee constituted by the State government to streamline the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) will finalise and submit its report to the government by the end of January 2024.

According to official sources, the committee visited various hospitals and held discussions with all stakeholders. The draft report is in the final stage of preparation. It will be finalised before the end of January 2024 and submitted to the government.

On August 22, the government constituted a committee to provide recommendations on steps to be taken to ensure that patients avail treatment through CMCHIS without any difficulty as per their entitlement under the scheme, to improve the performance of public institutions in providing quality care under the scheme and to streamline the process of reimbursement of treatment cost to both public and private hospitals. T. Sundararaman, former executive director, National Health System Resource Centre, New Delhi, is the chairperson of the committee.

The Hindu, in an article published on August 20 — Is Tamil Nadu’s visionary health insurance scheme on track? — reported the various issues faced in the implementation of the scheme.