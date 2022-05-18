Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warns of remand for college students if clash recur 

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Tuesday warned that cases would be booked against students indulging in clashes over the bus ‘route thala’ issue, if they continued to do so.

Three incidents of students involved in clashes — between two groups of students over route thala issue near Pachaiyappa's college, students attacking MTC crew in Royapettah and Saidapet— were reported on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Jiwal said in two incidents, the fault was on students. As the driver and conductor of the bus advised them to refrain from being a nuisance to other passengers, the students decided to retaliate, he said.

"We have already chalked out a scheme to rein in erring students. We are summoning their parents and we are also tying up with colleges to create awareness programmes. If a second and third incident is reported or a student comes to adverse notice repeatedly, we will be forced to book cases. In connection with the incidents that occurred on Monday, we booked three cases and had to arrest 10 students.

He said the school education department has decided to conduct an awareness programme to school students on POCSO and footboard travelling when the schools reopen and similar session will be conducted for college students.

The Commissioner also said the search is still on trace the missing head of a DMK functionary from Manali who was murdered by a trio in Royapuram and whose body was thrown into Adyar river. The body pieces which were recovered from the scene of crime matched the identity of the person after DNA analysis and however police are still attempting to trace the missing head with a special net, he added.

Mr. Jiwal said the two accused in Mylapore murder case were interrogated under police custody. We want to ensure there is no gap in evidence and are collecting scientific evidence. We are fast tracking the investigation. So far enquiry reveals no other person’s involvement except those two who were arrested.”