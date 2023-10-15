HamberMenu
College student killed in a lightning strike near Sriperumbudur

October 15, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old college student was killed after being struck by lightning on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Sriperumbudur on Saturday night.

The Kancheepuram police said V. Vinaykumar, a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, was studying in a private engineering college in Thandalam. On Saturday, after finishing his college he, along with his friends Divya Teja and Revanu, was proceeding to their hostel located in Pazhanchur in his two-wheeler when the lightning struck. Vinaykumar who was riding the two-wheeler was thrown from the vehicle. While he died on the spot, his friends escaped with minor injuries.

The Sriperumbudur police later sent the body to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for post-mortem.

