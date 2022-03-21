Chennai

College student fatally knocked down by speeding water tanker in Chennai

A 22-year-old college student riding a bike was fatally knocked down by a speeding water tanker in the Boat Club area on Sunday.  

The victim was identified as Srinivasan, 22 of Sundara Gramini Garden, Mylapore. He was a third-year B.Com student at a city college, and was also working part-time with a food delivery aggregator. 

Police said he was riding his bike on First Avenue of Boat Club on Sunday evening for the delivery of food to a customer, when suddenly, a water tanker hit his vehicle from the rear. He fell down and was crushed to death on the spot. The driver of the tanker fled immediately. 

Conservancy workers, who were present at the time, alerted the police about the accident. On information, police personnel from the Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. 

Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt to nab the tanker driver, Inbaraj.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
road accident
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2022 5:16:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/college-student-fatally-knocked-down-by-speeding-water-tanker-in-chennai/article65245615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY