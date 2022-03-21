College student fatally knocked down by speeding water tanker in Chennai

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 17:13 IST

The 22-year-old, who worked part-time as a food delivery executive, was knocked off his bike by the tanker and crushed to death; police have registered a case

A 22-year-old college student riding a bike was fatally knocked down by a speeding water tanker in the Boat Club area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Srinivasan, 22 of Sundara Gramini Garden, Mylapore. He was a third-year B.Com student at a city college, and was also working part-time with a food delivery aggregator. Police said he was riding his bike on First Avenue of Boat Club on Sunday evening for the delivery of food to a customer, when suddenly, a water tanker hit his vehicle from the rear. He fell down and was crushed to death on the spot. The driver of the tanker fled immediately. Conservancy workers, who were present at the time, alerted the police about the accident. On information, police personnel from the Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt to nab the tanker driver, Inbaraj.



