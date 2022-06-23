College student dies in road accident in Tiruvallur
He and his friend were returning home from college when a car hit them on Tiruvallur-Tiruttani highway
A 21-year-old student of pharmacy in a private medical college was killed on Wednesday evening when his two-wheeler was hit by a car. The student and a pillion rider were riding the two-wheeler on the Tiruvallur-Tiruttani highway when the accident happened.
The police identified the victim as S. Umashankar and the pillion rider as B. Vijay. The two were returning home from college. Umashankar died on the spot while his friend suffered grievous injuries.
The K.K. Chatram police sent Umashankar’s body to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem while Vinay is battling for life in the intensive care unit of the hosptal.
