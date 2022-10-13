College girl killed after being pushed in front of moving train at St. Thomas Mount station in Chennai

Incident follows a heated argument between the victim and the accused, a 32-year-old man

S. Sathya, 20, a college student from Adambakkam who was pushed in front of a moving suburban train at St. Thomas Mount station in Chennai by a 32-year-old man following a heated argument on October 13, 2022

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was deliberately pushed in the path of a moving train at St. Thomas Mount railway station on Thursday.

The preliminary report said the victim identified as S. Sathya, 20, of Adambakkam was studying in a city college and was a daughter of a woman constable.

At around noon, the accused identified as Sathish, 32, of Adambakkam had a heated argument with Sathya while they stood on the platform. He suddenly pushed her in front of a moving train which was heading from Tambaram towards Egmore. She was crushed under the wheels of the train. He fled from the spot.

Sources said the two of them had an ongoing dispute that their families were also aware of.

Government Railway Police inspect the spot at St. Thomas Mount railway station in Chennai where a 20-year-old college student was pushed in front of a moving suburban train by a 32-year-old man following a heated argument on October 13, 2022

On receiving information from the public, Government Railway Police from Tambaram and Mambalam Railway Stations rushed to the spot and recovered the body. They began the investigation.

Additional Director General of Police, Railways V. Vanitha told The Hindu, "Efforts are on to secure the accused. We will secure him soon."