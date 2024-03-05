CMWSSB work needs to be completed right down to its logical end soon for Srinivasa Avenue to regain a degree of normality

March 05, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli is witnessing continual and regular change. Following Metro Rail work-related traffic changes, Srinivasa Avenue was made one-way, which seemed a blessing in disguise. Not the widest of roads, it has two schools -- Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam and Rajah Muthiah Boys Higher Secondary School -- with a long roll call and two-way movement during school closing and opening hours had been a veritable thorn in the flesh for it. The only fly in the oinment was that the one-way arrangement included movement of MTC buses through the road. Closure of a section of RK Mutt Road had led to this provision. On the bright side, the MTC buses glided through the road, stopping only at Srinivasa Avenue-RK Mutt Road junction, where a temporary bus stop had been established.

Just when residents had settled into the new routine, that was unsettled. With a new wave of CMWSSB work making its presence hugely felt at the junction, the bus stop has been pushed into the road.

Besides, this CMWSSB work has left a gash down Srinivasa Avenue, running along the campuses of the two schools. The “stirred-up” earth is closed but it still means the carriageway available to motorists has narrowed.

Reportedly, the CMWSSB work was undertaken to provide connections to a housing board facility coming up on the other end of Srinivasa Avenue.

Speedy completion of this work in necessary to bring a semblance of normality to a road that already finds its natural rhythm disrupted from infrastructural development-related traffic changes.

The images were taken on March 4, 2024.