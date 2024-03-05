GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMWSSB work needs to be completed right down to its logical end soon for Srinivasa Avenue to regain a degree of normality

This road in Mandaveli was made one-way on account of Metro Rail work-related traffic changes; a bus stop created at the junction of Srinivasa Avenue and RK Mutt Road has now been pushed inside

March 05, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli on March 4, 2024.

Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli on March 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Srinivasa Avenue in Mandaveli is witnessing continual and regular change. Following Metro Rail work-related traffic changes, Srinivasa Avenue was made one-way, which seemed a blessing in disguise. Not the widest of roads, it has two schools -- Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam and Rajah Muthiah Boys Higher Secondary School -- with a long roll call and two-way movement during school closing and opening hours had been a veritable thorn in the flesh for it. The only fly in the oinment was that the one-way arrangement included movement of MTC buses through the road. Closure of a section of RK Mutt Road had led to this provision. On the bright side, the MTC buses glided through the road, stopping only at Srinivasa Avenue-RK Mutt Road junction, where a temporary bus stop had been established.

Just when residents had settled into the new routine, that was unsettled. With a new wave of CMWSSB work making its presence hugely felt at the junction, the bus stop has been pushed into the road. 

Srinivasa Avenue on March 4, 2024.

Srinivasa Avenue on March 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Besides, this CMWSSB work has left a gash down Srinivasa Avenue, running along the campuses of the two schools. The “stirred-up” earth is closed but it still means the carriageway available to motorists has narrowed.

Reportedly, the CMWSSB work was undertaken to provide connections to a housing board facility coming up on the other end of Srinivasa Avenue.

CMWSSB work running along the length of Srinivasa Avenue.

CMWSSB work running along the length of Srinivasa Avenue. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

Speedy completion of this work in necessary to bring a semblance of normality to a road that already finds its natural rhythm disrupted from infrastructural development-related traffic changes.

The images were taken on March 4, 2024.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.