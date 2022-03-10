CMWSSB to host open house tomorrow

Special Correspondent March 10, 2022 18:47 IST

The meeting will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 15 area offices

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will organise an open house at its 15 area offices on March 12 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. According to a press release, consumers may register their complaints regarding water supply and sewage disposal during such meetings. They can clarify their doubts regarding water and sewerage tax and water charges. Such meetings will be held during the second Saturday every month. Superintending engineers will conduct these meetings. Residents may check the status of their application for new water/sewer connections and maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures in Chennai, the release said.



