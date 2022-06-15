CMWSSB contractors violating safety protocols to face action

Water board MD asks officials to inspect the work spot and submit a report

Water board MD asks officials to inspect the work spot and submit a report

Action will be taken against the contractors of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) who violate the safety protocols during execution of underground drainage work in the city.

At a review meeting, CMWSSB Managing Director R. Kirlosh Kumar asked the officials to inspect the work for safety aspects and submit a report.

The CMWSSB is carrying out work on underground drainage network in various areas such as Manali, Chinnasekkadu, Karambakkam and Manapakkam at a cost of ₹241.36 crore. Work is also on to lay new sewer lines and construct maintenance holes in the city.

Officials were instructed to ensure that the work sites were cordoned off and caution boards installed. Contractors must implement safety measures, particularly at the site where maintenance holes were being constructed. Moreover, workers must wear reflective jackets at night. Work must be carried out without hindering the traffic flow.

CMWSSB executive director Rajagopal Sunkara and contractors were present at the meeting, said a press release.