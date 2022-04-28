CMWSSB begins work to prevent release of sewage into channels linked to Cooum

Once completed, the project will improve the sewage collection system in 27 streets in Mogappair

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started work to improve the sewer network as part of a project to reduce sewage outfalls in minor water channels linked to the Cooum in Anna Nagar and Ambattur zones. The water agency is laying a new sewer line from Padi Pudhu Nagar junction to sewage pumping station in S.M. Narayanan Nagar, Mogappair, to improve the sewage collection system in the adjoining 27 streets.

A portion of the busy Thirumangalam-Ambattur Industrial Estate Road has been barricaded to carry out the work of enlarging the capacity of sewer pipeline for a distance of nearly 550 metre and reducing outfalls in Padikuppam canal. This channel joins the Cooum river.

The arterial road links the traffic from Mogappair, Anna Nagar West Extension, and Ambattur with Anna Nagar.

Officials of the CMWSSB said every monsoon, there have been complaints of old sewer pipelines leaking. Sewage overflowing from maintenance holes and flowing into drains due to inadequate carrying capacity of the sewer lines would be reduced in the areas once the work is completed. This would arrest pollution in the minor canals leading to the Cooum.

The work had to be carried out during the day as well on the Thirumangalam Road as it involved deep sewer work. Similarly, work is carried on East Main Road from Thirumangalam junction for a distance of nearly 1.1 km till Imayam Colony sewage pumping station.

The water agency has resumed work to realign sewer pipelines through interior lanes and improve sewage collection infrastructure for a distance of 2.7 km at Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar. The locality witnessed frequent bursts of sewer pipelines, particularly during the rainy season.

“We are carrying out minor work in interior roads and Mogappair Road to divert sewage into the sewer network and plug outfalls into waterways,” said an official.

While welcoming the initiatives, residents said direct sewage outfalls into the Padikuppam drain must be plugged. P. Boominathan of Jeevan Bhima Nagar said illegal sewage connections into the canal must be plugged to resolve the issue of pollution in the waterways.

Officials said ₹13.8 crore worth works in both the zones would be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon.