CMWSSB begins desilting sewer network across the city

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 19:14 IST

The CMWSSB has taken up desilting of sewers across all the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of its monsoon preparation work

The CMWSSB will clear the sewers on 1,460 streets till July 30 in Chennai. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Thursday started desilting the sewers across the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of its maintenance work ahead of northeast monsoon. Nearly 595 million litres of sewage is collected daily in 302 sewage pumping stations in the city through a pipeline network running for 4,093 km. The work would be carried out till July 30. Work would be carried out on 1,460 streets in various zones. Of the 15 zones, Teynampet has the number of 162 streets among the zones. The water agency would engage 500 sewer machines, including desilting machines, jet rodding machines and super sucker machines to clear the sewer pipelines. Residents may contact the respective area offices or depot offices to resolve complaints of sewage overflow or blocks in their streets, said a press release.



