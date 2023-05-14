CMDA to shift private omni bus terminus from Koyambedu to city outskirts on Outer Ring Road

May 14, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is planning to decongest the city’s public bus transportation hub Koyambedu and surroundings, by developing omni bus terminus on Outer Ring Road in Varadharajapuram, beyond Tambaram municipal corporation limits.

After developing 100 bays for idle parking of omni buses in Varadharajapuram, the existing terminus in Koyambedu would be shifted to the outskirts, officials said. The final decision in this regard will be taken shortly.

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said a team of urban planners would inspect Varadharajapuram on Monday to explore the feasibility of developing the omni bus terminus on a five acre piece of land, located 7 km away from the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Varadharajapuram, which has been developing as a residential locality, is expected to witness commercial development if omni bus terminus comes up. Officials said more than 100 omni buses would get space for idle parking bays and the boarding of passengers would be permitted in Kilambakkam.

Meanwhile, residents have demanded the implementation of civic infrastructure projects, including the one on flood mitigation.

Many encroachments on the 50-metre strip of land along Outer Ring Road would be removed ahead of the development of the bus bays. The land identified for the terminus has also been encroached upon by commercial establishments.

A resident, N.Kumar, said access to the outer ring road from the locality should be improved to ease traffic congestion and the residents of the panchayat areas should be exempted from toll fees.

T.Santhanakrishnan, another resident, said a police station should be set up for round-the-clock safety in the area.

V.Rajasekaran, president of the Federation of Varadarajapuram Welfare Association (FEDOVWA), said the government should fulfil the demands of residents for civic infrastructure ahead of the development of the bus stand. The residents seek better roads, a park and playground, completion of drain work and mini bus services from Varadarajapuram to Kilambakkam bus depot and Tambaram.

“Action should be taken to prevent discharge of sewage water into the Adyar river and to set up a sewage treatment plant to treat waste water and release it into the river,” he said.