CMDA prepares blueprints for six satellite towns, consultants appointed to prepare DPR for four

After creating a blue print for six new satellite townships planned in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has identified consultants for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four of them.

Sharing the salient features of the Thirumazhisai township to be developed, a senior official said the locality was already an industrial cluster, with the presence of many IT companies and an excellent connectivity to the city.

“The plan is to promote it as a research and development (R&D) zone. The town will have a segregation of industrial and innovation parks, housing new start-ups, as also residential and commercial spaces,” he said.

With the construction of Kuthambakkam bus terminus in progress, the new town would usher in economic development. It would be located in close proximity to the Chembarambakkam lake and would have ample green, open area to act as lung space for the city, the official noted.

The other three satellite towns, including Mamallapuram, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, have good potential for tourism, with their links to ancient heritage. There are plans to develop these towns as tourist hubs, officials said.

The State government had announced the formation of six satellite townships — Minjur covering 111 sq. kilometres, Thirumazhisai 34 sq. km., Chengalpattu 136 sq. km., Mamallapuram 123 sq. km., Kancheepuram 99 sq. km. and Tiruvallur 37 sq. km., through Government Orders (G.O.) issued in 2023.

The G.O.s had also delineated several villages in the nearby localities. As part of the New Town Development Plan, the six townships were to be designed and created, according to a common framework possessing common facilities of transit-oriented developments, land pooling area development scheme, redevelopment of old areas and heritage conservation plan.

For the six new towns, the CMDA had made it mandatory for the republication of the G.O.s of each town in more than 100 government departments and autonomous bodies, as any part of the new town could fall in their limits.

After the G.O.s were issued for the formation of six new towns, the next process of preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) was initiated from January this year and the consultants have been appointed for preparing the reports for four townships — Thirumazhisai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Mamallapuram.

The CMDA has created broad guidelines for the new towns to be developed which would adhere to the New Town Development Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Planning Area.