CMDA forms coordination committee for Kilambakkam bus terminus

The panel will mainly tackle the issue of traffic congestion as te bus stand is located on the busy G.S.T. Road. It will also coordinate security arrangements and maintenance of passenger amenities on the sprawling bus terminus

May 16, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kilambakkam bus terminus is expected to be inaugurated in June.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus is expected to be inaugurated in June. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which is executing the mega Kilambakkam bus terminus project in south Chennai, has formed a coordination committee under Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh to take steps for the operational issues that could crop up once the bus terminus is inaugurated.

The bus terminus near Guduvanchery is being built at a cost of ₹393 crore and will be inaugurated in June. 

A senior official of the CMDA said the coordination committee headed by the Chengalpattu Collector comprising the government departments covering traffic, water, electricity and other civic amenities, would go into various facilities to be necessary for the smooth functioning of the bus terminus.

The committee with 19 members, including Tambaram Traffic Deputy Police Commissioner, CUMTA Special Officer, Tangedco Superintending Engineer (Chengalpattu), Southern Railway Regional Manager and the General Managers of state transport corporations, will play the role of a facilitator in preventing traffic congestion which would ensue on the already congested G.S.T. Road, security arrangements to be made available, the drinking water facility, round-the-clock provision of electricity and other civic amenities, on the sprawling bus terminus. 

The CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, as part of the proposed inauguration of the bus terminus, inspected it along with senior CMDA officials on Monday and directed various officials to complete the infrastructure work. 

After the inspection, he said several issues of maintenance of the bus terminus, round-the-clock electricity and water, as also preventing any stagnation of rainwater by constructing stormwater facility, were discussed. He said while the previous regime was more concerned about the construction of the bus terminus, it had failed to take into consideration the implications particularly about the traffic congestion which would surface once the bus terminus was opened. The rectification of these issues were the reason for the delay of the inauguration, he said. 

Roundtana proposed

During the inspection, Mr. Sekarbabu said a roundtana had been proposed at Guduvanchery and widening of two services roads connecting Madambakkam with Mannivakkam, Kandigai to Guduvanchery and the GST Road from Nalambakkam to Urapakkam would be taken up. 

Although the G.S.T. Road comes under the National Highways, the State government is ready to build the roundtana at Guduvanchery or allocate funds for the work, the Minister added.

