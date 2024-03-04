GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMCHIS committee to make presentation to senior officials soon

It was formed in August 2023 to streamline the implementation of the scheme. After meeting various stakeholders, it has prepared a report

March 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The committee formed to streamline the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) is likely to make a presentation to the Chief Secretary and senior officers soon before submitting the report to the State government.

On August 22, 2023, the State government constituted the committee. After meeting various stakeholders, the committee has prepared a report. Sources said discussions were held internally and the report has been finalised, with preparations under way for a public release.

An official said suggestions given in the previous meeting of the committee were incorporated. “We are planning for a presentation to the Chief Secretary and senior officers very soon. This will be the final presentation, and then, the report will be immediately submitted to the government,” he said.

The committee was constituted to provide recommendations on the steps to be taken to ensure that patients availed treatment through the CMCHIS without any difficulties and as per their entitlement under the scheme, to improve performance of public institutions in providing quality care under the scheme, and to streamline the process of reimbursement to both public and private hospitals.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.