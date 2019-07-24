CM visits Kancheepuram, reviews arrangements

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami visited Kancheepuram and prayed to Athi Varadhar on Tuesday. He also chaired a meeting to review security and safety arrangements being made in the area.

As many as 30.50 lakh devotees have visited Athi Varadar and over 3.41 lakh vehicles have moved in and out of the area since July 1, Mr. Palaniswami told reporters.

Temporary shade has been set up for a length of over 2,600 metres and lodgings for over 8,000 people provided. For the benefit of the differently abled and senior citizens, over 750 wheelchairs, eight battery-operated cars and separate entries and exits were arranged, he said. About 3,300 police personnel, including senior officers were deployed on a rotation basis every day, Mr. Palaniswami said. Five fire tenders with 250 personnel were deployed in various locations and two IAS officers deployed to oversee arrangements. Refreshments, drinking water facilities and other security arrangements were in place for the benefit of devotees, Mr. Palaniswami added.