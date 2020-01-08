CM to inaugurate book fair tomorrow

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inaugurate the 43rd Chennai Book Fair at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam on Thursday, office bearers of Booksellers’ and Publishers’ Association of South India (BAPASI) said on Tuesday.

Keeping with theme of this year’s book fair — ‘Keeladi-Eeradi’ — to highlight Tirukkural and Keeladi excavations, a sand scupture of Tiruvalluvar will be created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at the venue on Wednesday, they said.

R.S. Shanmugam, president, BAPASI, said that the 13-day book fair will have more than 750 stalls, discussions with writers and artists, and competitions for children. For readers to connect with writers, he said that an event titled ‘Eluthalar Mutram’ will be hosted for authors to introduce their books.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will participate in the valedictory function on January 21 and honour publishers who have completed 25 years in the publishing industry.

He said that while the entry fee is ₹10, free entry passes have been provided to majority of school and college students across the city. The book fair will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on holidays.