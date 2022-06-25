CM reviews projects for temples in Palani, Tiruttani

HR&CE collected ₹200 cr. as rent from temple properties last year

HR&CE collected ₹200 cr. as rent from temple properties last year

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday reviewed project proposals to improve facilities at Sri Dhandayudhapani temple in Palani and Sri Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruttani.

Mr. Stalin, who heard officials explain the detailed project proposals, made suggestions and directed officials to implement the projects as per schedule.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu said ₹250 crore had been allocated for the work at Palani and ₹175 crore for Tiruttani. Both the temples were part of the Arupadaiveedu and get over 25,000 devotees every day on an average.

Collection of rent

Meanwhile, the department has collected ₹200 crore as rent from properties belonging to temples under its purview during the current Fasli year, which began on July 1, 2021 and will end on June 30, 2022.

Mr. Sekarbabu said that the Chennai circle had collected ₹53 crore of which ₹6.29 crore was from properties belonging to the Kapaleeswarar temple alone, Tiruchi collected ₹16.31 crore, Kancheepuram circle ₹13.55 crore and Nagapattinam circle ₹13.23 crore.