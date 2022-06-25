CM launches book on minimally invasive cancer surgery

C. Palanivelu, author of the book, recalls advancements in laparoscopy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the book Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery written by C. Palanivelu, founder and chairman, GEM Hospitals. He lauded the veteran surgeon for his contribution to the field of medicine and appreciated his efforts in imparting training to other doctors.

Dr. Palanivelu said laparoscopy came into clinical practice in the late 1980s, initially for gall stone disease and subsequently for other procedures. Laparoscopic resection was introduced initially for colorectal cancer and later was extended to other cancers.

In spite of proven superiority of minimally invasive cancer surgery over conventional open surgery, it was available only in a few centres because of lack of trained surgeons and non-availability of literature for reference. This inspired him to write a book, which would be a guidance for surgeons to gain expertise in keyhole surgery, he said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar and directors of the hospital P. Senthilnathan and Priya Senthilnathan were present.