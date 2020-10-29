CM inaugurates subway in Korratur

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated a total of 21 projects, mostly bridges, constructed at a combined cost of ₹81.24 crore across the State, through video conferencing.

This included the ₹21.96 crore limited use subway that replaced level crossing 4 near the Korattur railway station.

The work to connect various areas in Korattur north, including Agraharam, Balaji Nagar, Sivalingapuram, Kavya Nagar, Saradha Nagar and Subbulakshmi Nagar, took nearly eight years to complete.

The construction was done jointly by Southern Railway and the State Highways Department.

Residents, who expressed happiness and relief over the completion, said that the highways department should ensure that the facility does not get flooded during the rains. "We had to take a detour of 5 km during the construction. Hopefully, it would be maintained well so that residents can use it properly," said M.Pushpalatha, a resident.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a bridge constructed across the Palar river to connect Irumbulicheri with Sevur villages in Chengalpattu district at a cost of ₹14.30 crore; a ₹4.34 crore bridge on the Sirukarumbur-Vegamangalam Road in Ranipet district; and a ₹1.95 crore bridge at Juttapalli in Vellore district.

Among those who were present during the event were Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Minister for Tamil Development K. Pandiarajan, Secretary to Department of Highways A. Karthik, and Chief Engineer of Nabard and Rural Roads wing M. K. Selvan and Chief Engineer metro wing S. Sumati.